Alerts on Terrorists, Hideouts, Seizures of IEDs, Ammo: Jammu Saw Surge in Intel Flow after Army's 2021 Poonch Ops

Last year in January, central intelligence agencies and the intel wing of the Border Security Force had raised alerts regarding movements, hideouts, and suspected stores of terrorists in the Jammu area.

The agencies have been getting an increased and high flow of information related to the Jammu zone, mainly Rajouri and Poonch.

Sources said that the area was boiling and local security forces were warned about possible attacks on security forces in Poonch. They were also advised not to leave any vehicle isolated in the region apart from following contingency plans and other standard operating procedures.

Sources said that terrorists are using a few areas, mainly away from key places, as hideouts and storage spots.

They are also using locals to store items and use them whenever they want to execute an attack.

Sources claimed that the central agencies have also mentioned in a meeting that Jammu is no more a safe zone and shared inputs on this as well.

The area has now become an equal headache for security forces due to its topography, they added.

The region has dense forests with very narrow roads and limited connectivity.

The security forces are well aware of the threat as in the last 18 months forces have noticed various worrying activities.

Since August last year, local police and the Army have recovered IEDs, AK-47s, and ammunition on different occasions during operations as well as based on tips. A woman was also detained in September carrying a large number of IEDs.

But, the nearby area has reported several cases of attacks on civilians, including a suspected sticky bomb strike on a bus going to Vaishno Devi.

In all these cases, the terrorists came from the Pir Panjal Range, it is suspected.

This January, four people were killed in an IED attack.

But the main eye-opener was the operation in which terrorists killed at least 9 jawans and officers and managed to flee.

A senior official supervising operations in J&K said, “After the Indian Army’s operation in the Poonch area in October 2021, security forces were alerted. The Jammu region, after the operation, has been witnessing attacks, including failed ones."

Security forces have also eliminated terrorists and recovered arms, ammunition, and IEDs from them in Jammu. But in the past few months, Jammu has seen attacks that were rare in the region, raising concerns for the security establishment.

