Aligarh Man Makes 10-Feet High Lock Weighing 400 Kg for Ram Temple In Ayodhya

An elderly artisan hailing from Aligarh has prepared a 400 kg lock for the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which is expected to open for devotees in January 2024.

A devotee of Lord Ram, Satya Prakash Sharma, famous for its handmade locks, worked hard for months to create the “world’s largest handmade lock". The giant lock is 10 feet high, 4.5 feet wide, and 9.5 inches thick and opens with a 4 feet long key.

Sharma used his life savings in the project as it cost him about Rs 2 lakh to make the lock.

“As I’ve been in the lock-making business for decades, I thought of making a giant lock for the temple as our city is known for locks and no one has done anything like this before," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

It was a “labour of love" for me while my wife, Rukmani also helped me in this venture, he added.

Sharma plans to gift the unique lock to the Ram temple authorities later this year.

Earlier this year, the lock was displayed at the annual Aligarh exhibition earlier this year and Sharma, who is busy making minor modifications and adding embellishments to his creation, said he wants it to be perfect.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials said they will have to see where the lock can be put to use.

Sharma said his family has been engaged in making handmade locks for more than a century while he had been involved in the business for over 45 years.

The consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on January 21, 22, and 23 next year for which an invitation will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)