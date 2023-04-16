Aligarh: Man Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs at AMU Campus; Incident Caught on Cam

One man was fatally injured following a dog attack at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday morning. A pack of dogs attacked an elderly man roaming in a park on the university campus, and mauled him to death, police said.

After getting the information regarding the incident, police reached the spot and obtained CCTV footage of the area, in which it could be seen that man was attacked by a pack of dogs, who dragged him across the park through his canines before he succumbed to his injuries.

#Aligarh #DogMenanceCCTV footage of the painful death of a person due to dog attack emerged. More than half a dozen #dogs attacked a person in the Aligarh Muslim University campus of Thana Civil Line area of ​​Aligarh, which killed the person on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5XedupSu90 — Dr. Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) April 16, 2023

As per local media reports, the deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Dr Safdar Ali. Police received the information about a body lying in the park around 7:30 am.

The incident happened in the civil lines area of the AMU campus around 6:30 am.

Police took has sent the dead body for postmortem.

The incident comes amid a series of attacks by dogs on residents in UP last year, which prompted the administration to put a ban on three dog breeds as pets in the Ghaziabad district near Noida. The ban on Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds followed several dog bite incidents.

Read all the Latest India News here