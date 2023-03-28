Aligarh: Muslim Family Offers 'Chunri' at Durga Temple, Seeks Blessings During Navratri

The city of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh is abuzz with discussions about a Muslim family offering ‘chunri’ to Goddess Durga in a famous temple of the city and offering prayers there as well. The family sought blessings of the Goddess in a temple located at Sarai Miyan in Police Station Delhi Gate area on Monday night as Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated.

The family expressed their faith and said that they believe in all religions and they came to the temple after a wish they had prayed for had been fulfilled. Appreciably, the gesture of this family is enough to send a message that common people are not divided in the name of mandir or masjid.

Manjit Singh, a resident of the area, has confirmed that the Muslim family has offered prayers at the temple on the occasion of Navratri. According to Singh, 10-15 people from the same family visited the temple and worshiped the Goddess, offering articles related to makeup and coconut too.

They had followed the same worshiping method which is done during Navratri. Singh said, “According to this family, their desire was fulfilled by Ma Durga so they wanted to express his feelings and gratitude to the mother."

The devotee who has offered ‘chunri’ to the Goddess, Kafeel Qureshi, is a resident of Sarai Miyan Jangal Gadi. He said, “I respect all religions and today I have fulfilled my duty. I am giving the message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

“By performing aarti and worship of the mother, I also showed what is the duty of one religion towards the other. Even our leaders visited Ajmer Sharif and offered chadar, I happily offered ‘chunri’ to my devi maa. I appeal to all of society to maintain the unity of Hindu-Muslim and fulfill their duties for the integrity of the country," he said.

