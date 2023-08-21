All About Kerala's Munro Lighthouse, The Forgotten Guiding Light For Sailors To Kottayam

A historic structure in the Pazhukkanila area of Kottayam, Kerala, Munro Lighthouse, continues to stand majestically and it was once a beacon of hope and guiding light for mariners. It is situated along a picturesque seascape and lush coast of Kerala and reflects the rich heritage of the region. The lighthouse also serves as a legacy of the coastal communities.

The Munro Lighthouse was built nearly 200 years ago by Colonel John Munro in 1815. He was the then Diwan of the Travancore state. He, along with Benjamin Bailey, was responsible for establishing the CMS College in Kottayam which brought forth an educational revolution in Kerala. In the 19th and 20th centuries, the Munro Lighthouse was an important landmark as it was the guiding light that ensured the safe navigation of boats from Alappuzha and Ernakulam which used to sail to Kottayam, for the purpose of trade. This age-old lighthouse in Kottayam is located at the point where the Kodoor and the Meenachil rivers merge into Vembanad Lake.

Earlier, the 35-foot tall lighthouse was lit using kerosene and a lens was kept right beside it to ensure it lit up a large area at once. The government had also appointed a person to light up a lamp atop the iron pillar. However, instead of being treasured for its historic significance, this Travancore history ended up being neglected. It was the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) that took up the responsibility of taking care of the lighthouse.

Reportedly, for more than 30 years, the Munro Lighthouse was not functional. It was only after the restoration of this heritage place that it became one of the best tourist attractions in Kottayam. As per reports, the tower has been recently painted and solar panels were installed for lighting to light up when the sun goes down. In fact, the lens of the lighthouse has also been restored. The structure is currently well-maintained and attracts tourists from in and around the state.