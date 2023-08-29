All About Telangana's Haridasu-Gangireduu Tradition, A Lost Practice Now

Traditions of several communities are now fading in the fog of development. Caste occupations have been disappearing over time. Earlier, Telugu-speaking states had several traditions and caste professions which were impressive in their way. One of them is the tradition of the Haridasu and Gangireddu in Telangana. In this, the people from low caste visit every home in their village with their bulls on the occasion of the Sankranti festival. They perform and sing songs along with their musical instrument Tambura. They praise Lord Vishnu and wish for happiness for each family they visit and the bull also dances to their songs.

This is an age-old tradition of the people from the low caste in Telugu states. The bull is adorned with colourful and beautiful sarees and flowers are tied around their horns and anklets to their legs. They are known as Gangireddu. Haridasu dresses up in bright vibrant saffron attire coupled with beautiful garlands and accessories. They try to form a resemblance to sage Narada, who is a supreme devotee of lord Vishnu.

Harisdasu plays a musical instrument called Nadaswaram and beats the drums to make the bull dance to their tunes. In exchange for this performance, they are offered rice, clothes and money from the families of each home. They usually appear at the time of the Sankranti festival. Since this is a harvesting festival, the cattle are also worshipped on this day. They also perform acrobatic activities to amuse the spectators.

In addition to the Gangireddu, other traditional performances also add charm to this festival. The Budabukkala people arrive early in the morning and pray for the blessing of Amba Paluku Jagadamba Paluku.

For the last few years, this traditional festival has not been seen in villages. Several Haridasus have left the profession and villages to earn livelihood in cities. While talking to Local18, a Haridasu named Ramulu said that due to a lack of support, a lot of people in this profession are working as labourers in cities. He also claimed that he is the only one in his clan who is keeping this profession alive. He said that he cannot leave the profession which has been left by his ancestors.