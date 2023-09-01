All Components of Chandrayaan-3 to Be Showcased During Onam Pageantry in Kerala Capital Tomorrow

ISRO’s historic triumph through Chandrayaan-3 will be on display for the public during the gala Onam cultural pageantry scheduled to be held on September 2. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will flag off the floating show at 5 pm at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

Around 3,000 artists will be participating in the pageantry, which features 60 floats that reflect the rich cultural fabric of the state and the country. As many as 10 artforms will be from other states in the show that will wind up at East Fort, after moving through the heart of the city from Vellayambalam.

Officials said the final works for the Chandrayaan-3 mission float, which was prepared in Kollam and brought to the compound of the Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre, Kawdiar, are being carried out at full pace.

The float will have all the components of Chandrayaan-3, from the launch vehicle to the spacecraft and rover. The float designed by noted artist Dr J D Gopan of Kollam shows both the Earth and the Moon, along with the orbits used by the Chandrayan spacecraft during its journey to the Moon’s surface.

“We are picturising the Chandrayaan-3 lander. We have the launch vehicle model coming here. Similarly, we will be displaying the orbits, and the lander module, Vikram, as well as the rover. Pragyan is also going to be there," Dr A K Asraff, Deputy Director of Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) of ISRO, told PTI.

He said they wanted to showcase the historic victory to the public, and that was why they selected Chandrayaan-3 as the theme of the float. The float was erected on a mini-lorry and brought from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram.

The final works are now being carried out so that they will be ready for the show on Saturday.

The week-long Onam celebrations organised by the State Tourism Department will head to its crescendo with the spectacular cultural pageantry in the capital city on Saturday (September 2) evening, bringing alive a profusion of classical, ethnic and folk traditions as floats with the accompaniment of traditional musical instruments.

The display of traditional musical ensembles and artforms connecting the festival and cultural programmes across the state will be a highlight of the pageantry.

Mounted police and men in Kerala’s traditional attire, displaying pearl-studded parasols, and Mohiniyattam dancers with palm leaf umbrellas will line up in the show.

The procession will feature Velakali, Venchamaram, Alavattam besides performing traditional art forms like Theyyam, Kathakali, Padayani, Pulikali, Oppana, Margamkali, Duffmuttu, Thiruvathira, Mayyora Nritham, Garudan Parava, Chavittunadakam etc.

There will be floats of central and state governments, quasi-government establishments as well as local self-government and co-operative institutions.

Elaborate security arrangements and necessary traffic regulations have been made for the smooth progress of the procession and for people to view it in a hassle-free manner.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the celebrations on August 27, setting the stage for a variety of classical, folk, ethnic, and popular art forms to come alive in multiple venues in the state capital and districts across the state for a week.