Allahabad HC Seeks Report from Lucknow University’s Astrology Head on Victim’s ‘Manglik’ Status in Rape Case

The Allahabad High Court recently directed the head of the astrology department at Lucknow University to file a report on whether the victim in a rape case is ‘manglik’ or not. The single judge bench of Justice Brij Raj Singh asked the report to be submitted to the court in a sealed cover within three weeks.

The judge passed the order in a bail application filed by the accused in the case, in which the victim alleged that physical relations were established on a false promise of marriage. Seeking relief before the high court, the counsel for the accused contended that the victim was ‘manglik’ and, therefore, the marriage could not be solemnised and it was also the reason why the accused had refused to marry the victim.

But the contention was opposed by the counsel for the victim, who claimed that she was not ‘manglik’ and the accused had intentionally made a false promise to her.

Taking note of the submission, the single judge bench observed that the issue of the victim being ‘manglik’ may be decided by the head of the astrology department at Lucknow University. Accordingly, the judge directed both parties to produce their ‘kundali’ (horoscope or birth chart) before the HOD within 10 days from the date of the order and directed that a report on the matter should be submitted within three weeks.

In a rape case, under Indian criminal law, consent plays an important role. So when a man engages in sexual intercourse with a woman under the false pretext of marrying her, it is treated as being against her will since the intention is to deceive the woman. A breach of promise to marry after sexual relations are established, however, does not fall under the definition of rape as given under Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. In a catena of cases, the Supreme Court has distinguished between “false promise of marriage” and “not fulfilling the promise of marriage”.