Alligator Gar Fish Found In Freshwater Pond In Bhopal; Locals And Forest Dept Shocked

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 18:21 IST

Delhi, India

Alligator Gar fishes are feared by many and can disturb the ecosystem of the pond.

A video of this Alligator Garfish in Bhopal surfaced on social media on April 19.

An Alligator Gar Fish, known for their crocodile-like head and razor-sharp teeth, has been found in a freshwater pond located in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). Experts have opined that this fish can disturb the ecosystem of the pond. According to a News18 report, the district administration is trying to verify the licence of a man named Anas, who has claimed to catch this fish. Reportedly, the Forest Department is also trying to collect information regarding this fish. The height of the Alligator Gar fish found is one and a half feet. After it was captured, the fish died within some time.

A video of this fish in Bhopal surfaced on social media on April 19. The Forest administration is investigating the fact that Alligator Garfish, primarily found in North America, came to this pond in Bhopal. Experts opined that fish seeds are brought to Bhopal from markets situated in different states. The Alligator Gar seeds could have been mixed in seed stockings. Anas, who has caught the fish, is also shocked at the discovery. Anas said that at first, he thought it was a baby alligator. But, he was mistaken. Anas said that the information collected about these species pointed out that it was an Alligator Gar found in the United States.

The Forest Administration is also trying to find out whether these fishes are more in number here. It is because they can harm other fishes and pose a grave threat to the ecosystem. According to the experts, the life expectancy of Alligator Gar fishes can be between 18-20 years.

Alligator Gar fish continue to be feared by many even though there are no confirmed attacks on people by them. Experts believe that these fishes can pose danger to humans. They are especially dangerous to anglers, who try to catch them. It is because, in addition to sharp teeth, these fishes also have sharp bony scales. If anglers are not careful, they can suffer cuts and bruises. These fishes are usually 12 feet long. According to experts from the Forest Administration, an Alligator Gar has been found for the first time in Bhopal.

