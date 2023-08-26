Amarmani Tripathi Not Alone, 691 Life Convicts Freed from UP Jails in 2023. Some Have Deadly History | List

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani are not the only one to be released before the completion of their jail terms. As many as 691 prisoners serving life sentence were set free this year till August 15 from various jails of UP.

The Tripathi couple was serving life sentences in the poet Madhumita Shukla murder case. The Uttar Pradesh prisons department on Thursday issued an order for their premature release, citing the state’s 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of their sentences.

Their son, Amanmani Tripathi, was quoted by PTI as saying on Friday: “Both of them are bedridden. I was the person who took the custody of my parents from the jailor after they were freed. As they got the news of being freed, they cried." The couple is currently admitted to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Like the gangster-turned-politician duo, several other convicts have been released this year. A report in Times of India, quoted director general of prisons administration and reform services, SN Sabat, as saying that 779 lifers serving sentences in different jails of the state were released in 2022.

The report stated at present, there are approximately 12,000 life convicts in UP jails.

What is the 2018 Remission Policy

According to TOI report, the 2018 remission policy of Uttar Pradesh holds that lifers who have served 16 years’ imprisonment and shown good conduct during their stay in jail are eligible for the remission of their remaining sentence.

An amendment in 2021 added the clause that a prisoner must be of 60 years or above to be eligible for the remission. However, this was done away with when the Supreme Court termed this clause ‘unsustainable’, the report stated.

Dreaded Criminals Freed from Uttar Pradesh Jails in 2023

• Among the top convicts is Lalla Giri, who was serving sentence for life for killing 27-year-old IIM Lucknow graduate Manjunath. He was released in January. Manjunath, a sales manager of the Indian Oil Corporation, was shot on November 19, 2005 when he threatened to seal a petrol pump in Lakhimpur Kheri after he detected anomalies.

According to TOI report, Giri, along with seven others were handed life terms in the high-profile murder case. Prime accused Pawan Mittal alias Monu Mittal and other accused Devesh Agnihotri, Rakesh Anand and Rajesh Verma are in Bareilly jail.

The report quoted senior officials as saying that Vivek had also sought premature release, but his plea is pending with the government.

• Second top criminal to be released is Najju alias Rajju. He is a former dacoit, who walked out of the Bareilly Central jail after 23 years. According to TOI, Najju had unleashed a reign of terror for close to 12 years in Shahjahanpur and adjoining areas.

Are There Specific Days When Life Sentence Convicts are Released?

The report stated that earlier, the prison department used to release convicts under special remission category (those who have completed 16 years in jail) on Women’s Day (March 8), Republic Day (January 26), Labour Day (May 1), Yoga Day (June 21), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Independence Day (August 15). In 2022, some additional days were added — Teachers Day (September 5), International Day For Tolerance (November 16), National Human Rights Day (December 10).