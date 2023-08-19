Amarnath Pilgrim Slips to Death While Returning From Shrine, Another Injured

An Amarnath Yatra pilgrim slipped to his death while another was injured along the north Kashmir Baltal route to the cave shrine.

Jammu & Kashmir police said that while returning from the holy cave, a pilgrim identified as Vijay Kumar Shah (50) of Tumba village in Bihar’s Rohtas district accompanied by a woman Mamta Kumari, slipped down nearly 300 feet near Kali Mata Morh and died on the spot on Friday.

“The body was retrieved and is being transported to Baltal Base camp hospital. The injured woman is under treatment at Brarimarg base camp hospital”, police said.

The 62-day long Amaranth Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

So far, over 4.50 lakh pilgrims have performed the ongoing yatra.