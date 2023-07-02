CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maharashtra AccidentMaha Delayed MonsoonTeesta Setalvad Bail RejectedParliament Monsoon SessionRising Electrocution Deaths
Home » India » Amarnath Yatra a Divine, Magnificent Manifestation of Our Heritage: PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Amarnath Yatra a Divine, Magnificent Manifestation of Our Heritage: PM Modi

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 00:07 IST

New Delhi, India

The DU also urged the colleges to give their students an opportunity to interact with the prime minister (File Photo)

The DU also urged the colleges to give their students an opportunity to interact with the prime minister (File Photo)

In a tweet, he wished new enthusiasm and energy to devotees from divine blessings and that the country move ahead quickly in ’amrit kaal’ to realise its resolve.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on Saturday, as a divine and magnificent manifestation our heritage.

In a tweet, he wished new enthusiasm and energy to devotees from divine blessings and that the country move ahead quickly in ’amrit kaal’ to realise its resolve.

The first batch of pilgrims set out from the base camp at Baltal this morning for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 02, 2023, 00:07 IST
last updated:July 02, 2023, 00:07 IST