Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak Taken to Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar

Chhari Mubarak — the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva — was taken to the historic Shankaracharya temple here for special prayers as part of the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri was taken to the historic Shankaracharya temple located at Gopadri hills for prayers on the occasion of ‘Haryali-Amavasya’ (Shravan Amavasya) as per age-old customs.

Giri, the custodian of the mace, said that the sound of conch shells charged the atmosphere and ‘pujan’ was chanting vedic hymns performed.

The sadhus, who accompanied the holy mace, participated in the pooja as collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, Giri added.

The Mahant said that special prayers were held for the well-being of the people.

The Chhari Mubarak will be taken to ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ temple, Hari Parbat here to pay obeisance to the goddess on Thursday, he added.

Giri said that rituals would be performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar temple Dashnami Akhara here on Saturday after which Chhari-Pujan will be performed at Dashnami Akhara on the auspicious occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on Monday.

The Mahant will carry the holy mace to the holy cave shrine to perform pujan and have ‘darshan’ on the morning of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ on August 31 after having night halts at Pahalgam on August 26 and Chandanwari on August 28, Sheshnag on August 29 and Panchtarani on August 30.

The puja at the holy cave shrine will be followed by ‘visarjan’ in Lidder river at Pahalgam the next day.

Giri said it is a matter of satisfaction that the yatra passed off smoothly and remained incident-free.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have always supported the yatra and I am sure it will continue. When we welcome the yatris, it will send a message across the country. In the times to come, I think more people will undertake the yatra and the facilities will also get improved,” he added.

The Mahant said that he would pray at the holy cave shrine for return of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir as it was before 1989.