Amarnath Yatra: MHA to Hold Meetings to Check Security, Preparedness; Amit Shah to Chair High-level Review

The ministry of home affairs will hold a series of meetings to check the preparedness and arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, beginning with a high-level interaction chaired by union home minister Amit Shah on Friday. The annual pilgrimage is set to begin from July 1.

According to government sources, home secretary Ajay Bhalla will hold a meeting with top security officials in the morning before Shah’s meeting. Key issues such as security, arrangements, medical facilities and preparations will likely be discussed, sources added.

The meeting will be attended by all top security officials, director-generals of different forces, chiefs of intelligence agencies from the Centre as well as Jammu and Kashmir administration and police. Sources said reviews regarding accommodation and transportation will also be discussed. It is expected that mobile towers and additional accommodation will be arranged considering last year’s high footfall.

The meeting is also crucial as Srinagar successfully hosted a G20 meeting amid high threat from terror outfits. The central government is now planning and gearing up for the Amarnath Yatra, which is expected to see a large number of pilgrims and, considering the threat, it is also expected that terror outfits might be planning attacks on local residents, migrants and security forces.

A detailed plan has been prepared to counter any terror attacks. Heads of security forces have already met once and senior officers deployed in J&K have already been briefed about the multi-layered plan. The security grid for the yatra has identified “sensitive” areas.

Only last week, terrorists shot dead a civilian in Anantnag district. Deepu, an Udhampur resident, succumbed to his injuries as per officials. Last month, terrorists also ambushed an army truck in Poonch, killing five jawans.