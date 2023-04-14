Amarnath Yatra to Begin on July 1, Continue Till August 31

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31, authorities said on Friday.

Registration for the pilgrimage will start on April 17.

The schedule of the pilgrimage was decided at the 44th meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

Announcing the schedule, Sinha said the administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

“A hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all visiting devotees and service providers", he said.

Sinha also said that telecom services will be made operational before the commencement of the pilgrimage to the cave shrine.

“All stakeholder departments are working in lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of pilgrimage," the L-G said.

The yatra would commence simultaneously from both the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district, he said.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening prayers for devotees.

An app has been made available on the Google Play Store to get real-time information about the pilgrimage, weather on the route and for availing several services online.

