Ambaji Temple Complex Gets One of a Kind Glass Bridge

At Gujarat’s famous religious site, Shakti Peeth Ambaji, Devesh Group has built a 75-foot-long and 8-foot-wide glass bridge. This bridge is constructed in a safe way, allowing ten people to walk on it simultaneously.

Pilgrims can enjoy this experience by paying a token charge of just Rs 10. In addition to its construction quality, the glass bridge features idols of Mataji from 51 Shakti Peethas. Despite its attractions, walking on the glass bridge can initially make pilgrims a bit scared.

According to pilgrims, such bridges are usually seen in foreign countries, making this glass bridge the first of its kind in Ambaji. The experience of walking on this glass bridge is new and exciting for pilgrims.

The bridge is built in a location in the Ambaji temple where ancient religious and divine sculptures have been carved, which mesmerize people. Additionally, this walk can help inculcate religious spirit in pilgrims, and they can also catch a glimpse of the 51 Shakti Peethas, introducing them to ancient culture.

This glass bridge may be the longest glass bridge in Gujarat, and there is also a facility where people, who watch the 3D theatre show on the origin of Mataji, can take a glass walk for free.

The yantra has also been installed at this place, known as Mataji’s cave. This place in the Aravalli hills is unique because it has a distinctive place for Goddess Durga Mahishasura Mardini (the destroyer of demons).

Read all the Latest India News here