Home » India » Ambala: Man Electrocuted While Crossing Waterlogged Street; Three Bodies Found Floating in Water
1-MIN READ

Ambala: Man Electrocuted While Crossing Waterlogged Street; Three Bodies Found Floating in Water

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 16:47 IST

Ambala, India

Severe waterlogging of the roads was triggered by the heavy rainfall. (Representational File: PTI)

According to government data, at least 15 people have died in rain-related incidents in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab

One person was electrocuted while wading through a waterlogged street in a residential colony, while three bodies were found floating in water on Wednesday, police said.

Ambala district is the worst hit in Haryana, which was pounded by heavy rains between Saturday and Monday.

A man was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire while crossing a waterlogged street in Shalimar Colony in Ambala Cantonment, the police said.

In another incident, three bodies were found floating in water in Ambala city. Two of the deceased have been identified and were aged around 70 and 20.

According to government data, at least 15 people have died in rain-related incidents in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit Ambala on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the district, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
