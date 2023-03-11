American Citizen's Last Wish Fulfilled as His Ashes Immersed in Karnataka’s Tunga River

The ashes of a US citizen, who passed away recently, were immersed in river Tunga on the banks of Hampi in Karnataka.

It was American archaeologist John Mervin Fritz’s last wish before death that his ashes were to be immersed in river Tunga.

A big fan of Hindu culture, Fritz enthusiastically learnt and observed several things followed in India. He had visited India and Hampi several times since 1981.

As per Hinduism, various rituals are followed in a person’s life from birth till death. Immersing one’s ashes after death in holy water is one such ritual.

Fritz died of long-term cancer in London last month. As per his last wish, his daughter Alice and grandson William travelled all the way to Hampi and dispersed his ashes in the Tunga river. They even performed necessary puja on the river banks as per Hindu rituals.

Read all the Latest India News here