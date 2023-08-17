CHANGE LANGUAGE
American Woman Tries to Illegally Enter Nepal from India, Held at Border in UP's Maharajganj
American Woman Tries to Illegally Enter Nepal from India, Held at Border in UP's Maharajganj

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 22:36 IST

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

An American woman was Thursday arrested near the Indo-Nepal border here while trying to illegally enter Nepal, officials said.

The accused, Colin Patrick Lynch (35), was found possessing a fake Aadhar card and did not have the required visa to enter Nepal, Nautanwa Circle Officer Abha Singh said.

Lynch, who was carrying an American passport while she on her way to Nepal from India, was nabbed in the Sonauli area here during a routine check, Singh said.

A case has been registered against the US resident and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, the CO added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
