Home » India » Amid Early Poll Buzz, Arrangements Being Made for MPs' Group Photos During Special Parl Session
Amid Early Poll Buzz, Arrangements Being Made for MPs' Group Photos During Special Parl Session

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 18:44 IST

New Delhi, India

The government holds the power to convene a session of Parliament and this decision is taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.(File Image/Getty Images)

Though there was no official confirmation sources noted this may be an indication that it could be the last session of the current Parliament, and the government may advance the Lok Sabha polls, otherwise slated for April-May

Arrangements are being made for group photographs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members during Parliament’s special session from September 18 to September 22.

Though there was no official confirmation sources noted this may be an indication that it could be the last session of the current Parliament, and the government may advance the Lok Sabha polls, otherwise slated for April-May.

Group photographs of MPs are generally taken at the beginning and the end of their terms.

The government has not spelt out its agenda for the special session.

