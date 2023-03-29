Rising India | Amid Global Recession Fears, Piyush Goyal Says Indian Economy Safe Under PM’s Leadership

When the world is reeling under “fear psychosis” of job cuts and crashing economies, Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, at CNN-News18 Rising India Summit 2023 on Wednesday, said India is a “safe” place to invest, and the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi need not worry.

“Inflation is under control. We have crossed Rs 60 lakh crore in exports, which is the highest in the world. Hope we become $35-40 trillion economy by 2047,” said Goyal as India completes the 75th year of Independence, which is being termed as the Amrit Kaal.

Goyal touched upon how India handled its economy during the Covid pandemic, and inspired other countries. “People will not allow any outside hand to run the country,” he added.

At the third edition of News18 Rising India Conclave, Goyal spoke about the importance of leadership. He said, “Everyone has several heroes. Following only one person’s ideology is not good. Today, I am working under PM Modi’s leadership. We learn a lot from him. PM Modi has been an inspiration for me. If I have to recognise one hero, then PM Modi stands out as Hero No. 1 for me,” he said.

Goyal also mentioned others “heroes” in his life such as former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee and home minister Amit Shah who inspired and taught him new things.

The minister also stressed that people, especially the youth, are satisfied with how the corruption is no longer the part and parcel of life, which had been the case a few years ago. He said several governments in the past had only paid lip-service to the county but never took any concrete steps to make a big difference.

On Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that PM Modi is responsible for the grim state of affairs in the country, Goyal quipped that the PM is “responsible for making a big difference into the lives of poor, he is responsible for strengthening economy, he is also responsible for working of the government in a transparent way…”

When asked about other Opposition leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee accusing the central government of gagging democracy, Goyal said the ‘coalition of corrupts’ have been formed. “They are scared that they are being exposed.”

Goyal also brought to attention the response Indians receive abroad these days, and mentioned about the value of India’s passport.

On the Adani issue and allegations that the government has “given the LIC and PF money to Gautam Adani", Goyal clarified that the government has not favoured any industrialist or his company. He said the government had investigated into the matter in a “transparent manner”. He countered the Opposition on re-investigating the projects that have been undertaken by them in Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

