Amid Rising Conjunctivitis Cases In Karnataka's Bidar, Demand For Sunglasses Soars

Karnataka has witnessed a surge in conjunctivitis cases in many districts including Bidar. According to government data, 40,477 cases of the eye-infection were reported in Karnataka between July 25 and August 4. The conjunctivitis eye infection is casually referred to as the pink eye or the Madras eye. People are purchasing dark-shade sunglasses to get protection from this disease.

Due to this purchasing in large numbers, the sale of sunglasses has seen an upward trend in Bidar. The natives of Bidar are buying the glasses at the rate of Rs 100 to 120. The most popular points where the shopkeepers are selling these sunglasses are the Bhagat Singh Circle, Shivaji Circle and Nandi Petrol Pump. The natives are following other necessary precautions as well to protect themselves from the Madras Eye infection.

Haveri, Raichur, Shivamogga and Vijayanagara are some of the most affected districts due to the conjunctivitis eye infection besides Bidar.

A portal by the name of Citizens Matters has come up with some do’s and dont’s to follow so that people can stay safe from Madras Eye. Professor Dr T Nirmal Fredrick, the Managing Director of the hospital in Tambaram has shared these tips. Rest is the key, patients must rest their eyes and could take a painkiller, apart from ingesting fluids," says Dr Nirmal.

Dr Nirmal has also discouraged the patients from travelling because that exposes them to different viral strains. He said that travelling can increase the risk of secondary infection that can affect the cornea. The doctor also recommended that people should use a sterile cotton pad or tissue paper to wipe their eyes. People must properly dispose of the pad or paper as that will spread the virus.

He has discouraged self-medication and said that it is best to get checked by an ophthalmologist if a person’s eyes are itching or irritated. The doctor said that he had checked a patient who had red eyes and thought it was viral conjunctivitis. He started using the same medicines and developed an ulcer.