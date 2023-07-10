Amid Soaring Prices, This Shop in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore Selling Tomatoes at Rs 20/kg

The price of tomatoes across the country is skyrocketing, with rates touching Rs 130-155 per kilogram in many parts of India. Eateries and restaurants across the country are dropping tomato-based recipes from their menus. Recently McDonald’s India announced that the North and East Tamil Nadu will drop tomatoes from their menu.

Amid soaring prices, a vegetable vendor in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu is selling tomatoes at just Rs 20/kg, prompting people to rush to his shop to his shop. The vendor reportedly sold almost sold a ton of tomatoes in just two hours.

Rajesh, the owner of that shop, said, “Due to heavy rains in North India and Karnataka, vegetables are not being transported to Tamil Nadu, which has led to the continuous increase in prices".

“For example, prices shallots, ginger, tomatoes, and green chilli prices have increased many fold. Particularly tomatoes, that were being sold at Rs 10 till a few months ago, are now being sold at Rs 155/kilogram. People are now buying 500 or 250 grams instead of one or two kgs which they usually used to buy. Some people have even stopped using tomatoes and are now using tamarind in their cooking," he added

“I decided to help the poor people and, hence, bought tomatoes from Karnataka’s Kolar. I don’t get any profit in selling tomatoes at this price, rather, I only am at loss. I bought these tomatoes for Rs 60 from there and am selling the same for Rs 20 here. I also spent money on transport from my pocket. All these measures were to help the poor. And once the stock is finished, I will close the shop", he added.

Anbu, one of the customers who bought the tomatoes from Rajesh, said “I am so happy to buy tomatoes at such a low price. Since many people are flocking to the shop, he is selling only one kilo for one customer."

Meanwhile in Hassan district in Karnataka a tomato farmer was in shock as the ripened tomatoes that he planned to pluck for sales vanished from the plants. Nearly 60 bags of tomatoes that were valued at Rs 1.5 lakh were missing from the field, the farmer claimed. He also said, “Someone must have stolen the tomatoes overnight from the farm, I have filed a complaint against the tomato theft."

In Tamil Nadu, the major tomato producing districts are Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul. The area under tomato cultivation in India is 8.31 lakh hectares with a production of 203 lakh tonnes in the country, according to the National Horticulture Board.

Tamil Nadu stands in the list of top tomato growing states along with Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and contributes a seven per cent share of total tomato production in India.