Amidst Opposition Cry for ‘Unity’, PM Modi Stresses Importance of ‘Absolute Majority’ Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the importance of an “absolute majority” government in the country as the one he runs, a point which the BJP is expected to strongly make ahead of the 2024 elections.

This is amidst the opposition parties speaking of an alliance against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections and the Modi-led BJP rubbishing the chances of such a coalition. The BJP is projecting that such a loosely aligned opposition group can only aim for a ‘Khichdi Sarkar’, which will be a far cry from the strong full-majority government run by Modi since 2014. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is leading these efforts along with the Congress to ensure there is only “a common opposition candidate” against the BJP in the majority of the Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP got a majority mandate on its own from the people in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. PM Modi on Thursday stressed why this is important. “When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. I glorify my nation before the world not in any hesitation, but with confidence. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. When I talk, the world doesn’t only believe in me, but also believes all 140 crore Indians whom I represent. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi,” the Prime Minister said upon his return to India from his multi-nation tour to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The PM also seemed to take a swipe at the opposition parties when he cited how MPs from the opposition as well as the ruling party had participated in the programme he had for the Indian community in Sydney.

“Friends, you will be happy to know that it is a matter of pride for all of us that there was presence of the Prime Minister of Australia in the programme of the Indian community, but not only this, the former Prime Minister was also present in that function. There were MPs from the opposition and the ruling party. All of them together participated in this programme of the Indian community. This fame is not of Modi; it is of the effort of India… It is of the spirit of 140 crore Indians,” the PM said.

Nearly 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the new Parliament building function on May 28, objecting to the PM inaugurating it.

The NDA in a statement has said the opposition’s move is against democratic ethos and principles.