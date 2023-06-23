Amit Shah Calls Joint Opposition Meet 'Photo Session', Says BJP And Modi Will Return With Over 300 Seats

As 17 opposition parties met on Friday in Patna to forge an alliance against the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said that Narendra Modi will return as Prime Minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with more than 300 seats.

In a veiled dig at the joint opposition meeting, Shah called it a “mere photo session" adding that the opposition wants to challenge the BJP, PM Modi and NDA but no matter how much they try, the opposition will not be able to unite. And even if they do unite, the people of the country will ensure that Narendra Modi returns as Prime Minister with more than 300 seats.

Shah also launched an all-in-all attack on the Congress party alleging that the previous Congress-led UPA government was involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

The Union Home Minister Shah also said that a new Jammu and Kashmir is in the making after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, with a 70-per cent decline in terror acts and stone-pelting almost done away with.

“Three families ruled Jammu and Kashmir for decades together and there was no development due to Article 370. As many as 42,000 people died due to terrorism and they are saying we should have kept Article 370 safeguarded," PTI quoted Shah as saying.

“Under Modi, the noose around terrorism has been tightened," he said, adding that under the prime minister’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir have started their journey on the path of progress.

Shah also paid obeisance at the newly constructed Tirupati Balaji temple.

(With PTI inputs)