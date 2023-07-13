'Multilateral Cooperation Key to Success': Amit Shah Inaugurates G20 Conference on Cyber Crime & Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the two-day G20 conference on ‘Crime and Security in the Age of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Metaverse’ in Haryana’s Gurugram. While addressing the inaugural session, Shah stressed that “multilateral cooperation is the key to success in securing nations from emerging threats to cyber security".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Home Minister said the G20 conference on cybersecurity will witness rigorous brainstorming among G20 countries, nine special invitee countries, and domain experts.

“The conference will emphasise global partnerships to counter cybercrimes and pave the way for safer cyberspace by addressing a wide range of cybersecurity concerns," he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of the home minister, building a ‘cyber safe India’ is one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Home Affairs," an official statement said.