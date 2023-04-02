Amit Shah in Bihar Today: Blame Game Over Cancellation of Sasaram Event; HM to Address Rally in Hisua

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Patna was marred by a political blame game between the BJP and the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. On Saturday, Amit Shah’s public rally in Sasaram was cancelled after there were ‘rumours’ of Section 144 in the city. While the administration denied the implementation of Section 144, the BJP alleged that the Nitish Kumar government tried to deliberately stop Amit Shah’s rally.

Home minister will still be addressing a public gathering at Hisua in Nawada district on Sunday.

Prohibitory orders were in place following communal tension during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Nalanda on 31st March

Speaking to reporters, CM Nitish Kumar indirectly attacked the BJP and alleged that some from the saffron party were behind the violence. He ensured a thorough probe into the incidents.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation led by president Samrat Choudhary met the governor and handed over a memorandum for the violence during Shobha yatras in the two districts.

Here are updates on Amit Shah’s Bihar Visit:

Amid tensions in Bihar due to incidents of communal violence that took place on Ram Navami (March 30) in Bihar’s Sasaram, section 144 has been imposed in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif area.

➤ 5 people were injured in the process of making crude bombs, and were seriously burnt due to an explosion. LIVE Updates

➤ 5 people were injured in the process of making crude bombs, and were seriously burnt due to an explosion. Home Minister Amit Shah’s Schedule today: Shah is scheduled to address a public gathering at Hisua in Nawada district.

Shah is scheduled to address a public gathering at Hisua in Nawada district. What Happened on Saturday: BJP on Saturday cancelled the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah following media reports of the imposition of section 144 in Sasaram.

➤ Bihar BJP state unit alleged that the district administration imposed Section 144 at the venue and in the entire Sasaram city and said they could not organise the event owing to the order.

➤ The BJP had a pre-scheduled programme at Sasaram to celebrate the birth anniversary of Samrat Ashok.

➤ According to Rohtas district magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and superintendent of police Vineet Kumar, Section 144 was never imposed in Sasaram. But the BJP still went ahead and cancelled Shah’s event scheduled for April 2.

➤ CNN-News18 confirmed that Section 144 was not imposed in any part of Sasaram city and media reports could have played a role in cancellation of Shah’s visit to the city.

Read all the Latest India News here