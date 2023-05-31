Amit Shah In Manipur: Drop in Violence After HM's Visit; He Assures Centre's Support in Restoring Peace

Peace has to be established in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur in every way possible, is Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s message to the northeastern state. Shah, who is on a visit to strife-torn Manipur, held several rounds of meetings with stakeholders on ground zero and assured them of restoring peace by hammering out a solution between the warring communities.

Sources told News18 that there has been a sudden drop in violence after Shah’s visit to riot-hit areas. The Union Minister met representatives of civil society people from the valley as well as the hills.

From women representatives of the Ima market to intellectuals of Meira Paibi (Women torch bearers), Shah has listened to the demands of every side.

Sources said that along with the establishment of peace in Manipur, Shah has also stressed other vital points. People who have met Shah told News18 that he has stressed three important points.

First, he cleared it to all stakeholders that integrity and unity will be maintained in the state and people of Manipur people will stay together like they use to do, said sources.

They said that Shah, in his meetings, has cleared that territorial integrity should be protected and adequate security arrangements should be made in all vulnerable areas.

Minister said that wherever security is required, chances of violence are there, security cover-up will be upped there and all stakeholders will have to ensure that security forces operation should take place properly, said sources.

The minister also asserted that security forces should not be stopped in their movement.

“Shah said Manipur is a culturally affluent state so everyone will help each other and grows. He said that justice will be given to all, special monitoring will take place and if required in certain cases Judiciary enquiry will be initiated," said sources.

They further added that Home Minister said that CBI enquiry will also be initiated if it is required in certain cases.

As per insiders privy to the development, Shah has said he will again come to Manipur in June and thereafter to himself monitor the situation on the ground.

The Minister assured the stakeholders that all possible support will be given from the Centre to restore peace in the state.

Union Home Minister’s 3-day visit to violence-hit Manipur has brought a sense of security among people in the state.

One retired army officer who met Shah told News18, “Most important point is that he took in suggestions and patiently listened to everyone. Everyone got an opportunity to speak to him. We hope things will change."

top videos

On Wednesday, more meetings with Shah are lined up in the worst affected areas of Moreih and Kangpokpi. After he returns to Imphal, Shah will again hold a meeting there before returning to Delhi.

The death toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 has gone up to 80 according to officials with three people succumbing to injuries on Monday and two being killed by firing by militants on Sunday.