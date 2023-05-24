Amit Shah Addresses PC Shortly on 'Historical Event' Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah addressed the media on a ‘significant historical event’ celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur were also present at the conference.

AKAM is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of the country’s people, culture and achievements. It has five pillars — freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75 and resolves at 75.

More than 1.36 lakh events have been organised under the aegis of AKAM, including several mega events such as “Har Ghar Tiranga”, “Vande Bharatam” and “Kalanjali”.

Modi launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign on July 22, 2022, to encourage people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes to celebrate the 75th year of independence.

“It reached 23 crore households and six crore ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ were also registered digitally. The official website also had a feature of ‘Pin a Flag’, which accumulated more than five crore entries,” according to the culture ministry, the nodal agency for the AKAM celebrations.

Patriotic fervour and festive spirit ruled the events organised under the banner of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, and the theme was evident at several key events, from the Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath on January 26 to the Independence Day event at the Red Fort on August 15.

The year also saw the installation of a 28-foot-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the India Gate canopy that was originally occupied by a marble statue of King George V till it was removed in the late 1960s.

The year 2022 also witnessed the inauguration of the “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya” housed in the historic Teen Murti Bhawan by Modi on April 14. The first light-and-sound show of the new museum, on the journey of the country’s space programme, was also launched in December.

As part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) illuminated 150 monuments in a tricolour theme in August last year.

