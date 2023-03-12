CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amit Shah Lauds Modi Govt's Zero-tolerance Policy Towards Terrorism, Says Will Continue in Times to Come
Amit Shah Lauds Modi Govt's Zero-tolerance Policy Towards Terrorism, Says Will Continue in Times to Come

March 12, 2023, 13:27 IST

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah)

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF here, Amit Shah said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that PM Narendra Modi government’s policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism will continue in the times to come.

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF here, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Noting that NDA government has successfully tackled internal security challenges in the last nine years, the union minister affirmed that violence is coming down substantially in Kashmir, while insurgency in Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has also reduced and the people’s confidence is increasing.

The number of people involved in terror activities is declining and many are laying down arms and joining the mainstream, he said.

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet here.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
