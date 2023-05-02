Exclusive: Amit Shah Responds on Pak Link Behind Poonch Ambush, Says Modi Govt Will 100% Solve Case

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Poonch incident, where five Army officers were killed, has been taken very seriously by the Narendra Modi government and just like any other cases of terrorism, it aims agencies to probe and “100%" solve this incident.

Shah responded on the Poonch ambush, when News18 asked who was behind the incident in Kashmir’s Poonch and whether Pakistan was involved in it.

To the question, Shah said: “We have taken the incident in poonch very seriously. Terrorism in Kashmir has been curbed after the Narendra Modi government came to power. The whole country now knows that terrorism in Kashmir is on the decline. Similarly, we will 100 Percent solve this case."

Soon after the incident, security agencies had confirmed that a local Gujjar from Poonch-Rajouri area, on instructions from Pakistan-based terrorists, had planned and arranged the logistics for ambush on an Army truck. The attack on Jammu-Poonch national highway, amid rain and low visibility, had killed at least five soldiers.

State Discoms Owe More Than Rs 17,000 Crore to Central Power Generators According to sources, the local Gujjar had kept terrorists at his home for three months. During their stay, the attackers — believed to be three in numbers — got instructions by a local handler on voice notes. Sources had earlier confirmed that that the attack was planned from Pakistan. The banned People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, had claimed responsibility for the attack on the military truck on an isolated road at Bhata Duriyan in Poonch district of J&K’s Jammu division. The outfit had released some pictures on social media, claiming them to be from the site of ambush. It also stated that some parts of the videos of the ‘Operation’ will be released ‘soon’.

