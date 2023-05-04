Amit Shah Reviews Manipur Situation; Speaks to CMs of 3 Neighbouring States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings with top functionaries of Manipur and central governments through video conference to review the situation there following violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community and spoke to chief ministers of the neighbouring states, sources said.

Shah, who is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur, had a telephonic conversation with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who briefed him in the morning about the prevailing scene in the state and steps being taken to restore normalcy.

During the day, the home minister had two video conference meetings to review the Manipur situation and these were attended by the Manipur chief minister, state's chief secretary, DGP, union home secretary and other top officials of the central government, the sources said.

The home minister also had telephonic conversation with chief ministers Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Zoramthanga (Mizoram) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) in view of the situation in Manipur, sources said.

Following the directives of the Union Home Ministry, 12 companies of the paramilitary forces that include CRPF and BSF have been deployed in Manipur on Wednesday while 14 more companies of the paramilitary forces were deployed on Thursday.

Another eight to 10 companies of the paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed on Friday.

One company of paramilitary forces comprises about 70-80 personnel.

Troops of the Assam Rifles were also deployed in violence-hit areas of Manipur since Wednesday.

Earlier, in the day, the central government airlifted from Delhi teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) for deployment in violence-hit areas of the northeastern state.

The RAF is a specialised force to handle riot-like situations.

The Manipur government also appointed retired IPS officer and former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh as its security advisor, sources said.

They said Singh has reached Imphal.

The Indian Police Service officer of the 1986 batch retired from service in September last year. He also headed the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in an additional capacity, as its director general.

Clashes broke out in the state on Wednesday and these intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the Metei community.

The state government on Thursday issued 'shoot at sight' order in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

