Amit Shah to Visit Mumbai on April 16 to Confer Maharashtra’s Highest Civilian Award on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Mumbai on April 16 to present the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’, the highest civilian award of the state government, at an event in Kharghar on the April 16 evening.

According to senior party sources, there is no other scheduled programme at present.

The 2022 Maharashtra Bhushan award has been announced to social worker Dattatreya alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. He is a renowned social activist who has worked for over 30 years for eradication of superstition and encouraging de-addiction in tribal communities. He has spread the message through religious and spiritual preaching.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award consists of a medal, a citation and Rs 25 lakh cash prize.

Dharmadhikari is also known as ‘Swachhata Doot’. His father Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari was also involved in social service.

With several elections that are yet to happen in Maharashtra, the visit by Amit Shah is being seen as an important one. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, along with other local body polls, are yet to be announced.

The political battle in Maharashtra has been intensifying between chief minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray. The harping on by the BJP and by the Ekanth Shinde faction on the core ideology of Hindutva to counter Uddhav Thackeray’s influence has been an ongoing backdrop.

Shinde recently visited Ayodhya and invoked Balasaheb Thackeray’s name to target Uddhav. Shinde, who was accompanied by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Sena and ally BJP will together win in Maharashtra as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

