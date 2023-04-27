Amit Shah to Visit Tripura in May to Review Bru Resettlement Programme

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura in May to review the rehabilitation of Brus in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

A total of 37,136 Brus, who fled Mizoram due to ethnic tensions in 1997, were rehabilitated in Tripura after a historic agreement was signed. So far, most of the refugees have been given rehabilitation in 12 designated locations.

“Home Minister Amit Shah is most likely to visit two Bru rehabilitation areas in Karbook and Amarpur subdivisions of Gomti district on May 8 to take stock of the process on the ground. We are making arrangements for the high-profile visit," District Magistrate Govekar Mayur Ratilal told PTI.

Altogether 439 Bru families were resettled at Paschim Kalajari in Amarpur, and 264 families were rehabilitated in Silacherri in Karbook.

The local administration has ensured basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity and healthcare at the two locations, officials said.

Two health sub-centres were opened in the areas by Health Secretary Debasish Basu on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who met Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, is expected to visit Paschim Kalajari and Silacherri to oversee the preparations ahead of the visit, officials said.

Read all the Latest India News here