Amit Shah Visits Ancestral House of Rabindranath Tagore, Offers Floral Tributes
Amit Shah Visits Ancestral House of Rabindranath Tagore, Offers Floral Tributes

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 18:53 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. (PTI/File)

Shah will also visit the bordering areas of Petrapole in North 24 Parganas and the nearby Kalyani border outpost to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Land Port Authority of India and the Border Security Force (BSF)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to West Bengal to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, visited the ancestral house of the bard in the metropolis and offered floral tributes.

Shah, accompanied by senior state BJP leaders, arrived at Jorasakho Thakurbari in north Kolkata around 11 am.

“Amit Shah ji paid floral tributes to Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore. He garlanded the statue and visited the room where Tagore stayed. The home minister also spoke to officials there, who informed him about the historical importance of the place," a state BJP leader said.

Later in the day, Shah will visit the bordering areas of Petrapole in North 24 Parganas and the nearby Kalyani border outpost to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Land Port Authority of India and the Border Security Force (BSF).

In the evening, he will attend a cultural programme at Science City to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tagore, organised by ‘Khola Hawa’, a socio-cultural body based in West Bengal.

    Shah arrived in the city on Monday night.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
