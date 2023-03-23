While central intelligence agencies are scrambling to gather intelligence about Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh and Punjab police is facing questions over a “botched" operation, officials have found that the Waris Punjab De leader and aide Daljit Singh Kalsi had gone to Thailand 18 times in 13 years.

The immigration bureau, which comes under the Intelligence Bureau (IB), tracked his journey to Thailand, sources told News18. Agencies have said that an investigation is needed to ascertain the reasons behind so many trips to Thailand, and whether Amritpal was involved in some kind of prostitution, or if this was because of his personal relationships.

Agencies in pursuit of Amritpal said he kept his wife Kirandip Kaur in captivity and beat her up regularly. Officials are raising the issue of his conduct towards women and said that he had called his marriage an example of reverse migration, projecting that he will stay in Punjab. Central agencies also suspect his role in right-wing leader Sudhir Suri’s murder in Punjab.

So far agencies have found that Amritpal was closely involved with drug dealers in Dubai like Jaswant Singh Rode whose brother is operating from Pakistan. Amritpal was deliberately attempting to create mischief by crossing paths of Christians during the recent Khalsa Vaheer religious procession and taking a route where Christians were in majority. And he has been raising the issue of the conversion of Sikhs to Christianity and crowdfunding by missionaries.

“He had designs to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab which can be gauged from his indulgence in abduction and assault of another Sikh Varinder Singh, openly defying the authorities during the Ajnala incident and not hesitating to injure policemen while doing so, indulging in Beadbi (sacrilege) while resorting to vandalism in gurdwaras in Kapurthala and Jalandhar, vitiating the communal atmosphere by giving provocative speeches against Jesus Christ and Hindu gods/goddesses, using the youth for violence, and promoting gun culture by naming his private militia Anandpur Khalsa Fauj/AKF, threatening national integrity by openly declaring that they do not believe in the State and defying the order of the Punjab government to not display weapons in the open, attacking youths at so-called drug de-addiction centres who did not toe the line of WPD, etc," an official said.

Had action not been taken under the National Security Act (NSA), goons of WPD would have repeated such incidents as they do not believe in the majesty of law, officials added.

