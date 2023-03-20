Amritpal Crackdown: Pro-Khalistan Groups Plan Violent Stir; Concerns Over Security of Indian Embassies in UK, Canada

While the situation is under control in Punjab, pro-Khalistan entities in the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and Canada have planned violent protests, mainly targeting the Indian high commission and embassies, to show support to Amritpal Singh and demanding that he should not be arrested.

This comes against the backdrop of the police crackdown on Singh, a self-styled radical preacher, and his outfit, ‘Waris Punjab De’. Singh has been on the run, while the Punjab Police has arrested his aides.

According to sources, central intelligence agencies have informed and alerted the Ministry of External Affairs about the protests which started on March 18 and are expected continue for a week.

LONDON, SAN FRANCISCO, NEW YORK

Apart from London, San Francisco, New York, it is expected that other places where Indian population is in large numbers will also witness face-offs. Importantly, pro-Khalistan entities have planned a big protest in London on March 22 for which they have sought permission.

Sources said that communication about the protest and possibilities of trespass have been sent to the local police of three countries. Also, the embassy staff have been alerted not to involve in argument in case of protest. The messages about the protests have been sent through various social media groups and sources also said that permissions have been sought from local authorities.

A senior official tracking the developments said the local authorities have been requested to deny permission in view of the safety of diplomats and other staff.

A major worry for the Indian government is in the UK and Canada, which have a considerable number of Indians supporting Khalistan. The external intelligence agency of India has also been roped in, especially for the protests which are expected to be violent.

Indian agencies expect that in the coming days, various markets and places which have a high footfall of Indians may witness confrontation by the pro-Khalistan groups.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SUNDAY

India summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi on Sunday late evening to lodge a “strong protest" after some pro-Khalistan groups replaced the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.

Protesting against the police action, some pro-Khalistan groups replaced the Tricolour with the Khalistani flag at the Indian High Commission earlier in the day.

In videos that were shared on social media, the groups could be heard raising ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans, along with slogans slamming the Indian government. They also waved Singh’s poster, voicing their support for him.

