Agencies have finally located fugitive Amritpal Singh, but he is still away from the reaches of Indian law, hiding across the border, said sources. The Khalistani separatist most likely crossed into Nepal last week, they added. In a letter accessed by CNN-News18, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu has urged the Nepalese government to prevent the escape of Amritpal to a third country.

“Amritpal Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,” reads the letter dated March 25. The embassy has sent the letter to the Department of Consular Services, requesting the arrest of Singh if he tries to flee Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake documents.

“The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration Government of Nepal not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal using Indian passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission,” said the letter. It also mentioned his personal attributes: age- 30 years, complexion- fair wheatish, height- above 6ft.

Since the Punjab police crackdown on March 18, Amritpal, leader of the group Waris Punjab De, has managed to evade arrest and remains untraceable. This action by authorities occurred three weeks after the separatist and his armed supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to free an arrested individual. Like a sequence out of a celluloid thriller, switching vehicles and changing appearances, Amritpal escaped the police in Jalandhar on March 18.

The Punjab Police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal and eight of his associates, who are currently incarcerated in Dibrugarh Jail. They have been charged with several criminal offences, including spreading disharmony among classes, attempted murder, attacking police personnel, and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

The letter also circulated Singh’s personal details to concerned agencies, including hotels and airlines, as he is known to possess multiple passports with different identities.

