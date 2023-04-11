The arrest of fugitive Amritpal Singh’s mentor and aide Papalpreet Singh on Monday is just an event before the surrender of the Khalistan sympathiser, according to a source close to Amritpal’s family.

“The family wants Amritpal Singh to cooperate with the investigation. They have full faith in law and that due justice will be given to their son. They have urged Amritpal to surrender and work for the country,” said the source.

According to the family “their son is not involved in any wrongdoing”. “They say he is just running a campaign against drugs in the country,” said the source.

“They want to see him happy and fine," he said.

WHERE IS AMRITPAL?

CNN-News18 had earlier reported how Papalpreet has told investigators that he doesn’t have contact details of Amritpal Singh. “According to him, Amritpal is in Punjab. They separated after the raids last week,” a top source in Punjab Police said.

PAPALPREET IN DIBRUGARH

Papalpreet was on Tuesday sent to a prison in Assam’s Dibrugarh, police said. A five-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjiv Kumar on Tuesday left the city along with Papalpreet for Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

Inspector General (Headquarters) of Punjab Police Sukhchain Singh Gill told reporters in Chandigarh on Monday that Papalpreet was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and six other cases were also registered against him.

Papalpreet is also alleged to have been in contact with Pakistan’s ISI.

Police had been conducting searches at many places to nab the duo who had been hoodwinking the security men since March 18, when police launched a crackdown against Amritpal and his aides.

The top source in Punjab Police earlier told CNN-News18: “Papalpreet said they went to Haryana, Patiala, Delhi and Pilibhit and back to Haryana and Punjab. He confessed to arranging for all hideouts. He said they used to travel by cars and buses or take lifts.”

“Balbir Kaur in Patiala and Baljit Kaur in Shahbad who helped the duo were also personal contacts of Papalpreet,” said the source, adding, “Even Kulwinder Kaur in Delhi was known to Papalpreet. The duo was also in touch with a Sikh preacher, Joga Singh, in Pilibhit.”

Amritpal and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstruction in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

