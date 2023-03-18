Punjab News LIVE Updates: Amritpal Singh Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Internet Shut in Punjab

Live now
March 18, 2023
New Delhi, India
Situation is tense across Punjab with internet connection being snapped in parts of the state after six men close to radical preacher Amritpal Singh were nabbed on Saturday in Jalandhar after a high-intensity chase.
According to the cult leader’s supporters. However, there was no confirmation from police in this regard. Some supporters of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.
A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal). Another supporter
In perhaps his last interview before his impending arrest, Amritpal Singh told News18 at his residence earlier this week that he was not afraid of being arrested or even being killed. “I think the current government will think maturely what they will do (against me). I do not fear being arrested or being killed. But what charges are they going to arrest me for?” Singh had asked then.
Authorities had expected trouble in Amritsar upon Amritpal Singh’s arrest and wanted the G20 event to end without a hassle. The arrest also comes a day ahead of the ‘Barsi’ of singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police after 100 police cars chased the controversial Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh, according to sources.
Six associates from Amritpal Singh’s team were earlier arrested by police during the chase. Sources say Amritpal Singh had narrowly escaped cops.
Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal’s aide.
