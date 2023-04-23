Amritpal Singh Arrest: Mercedes SUV, Ditching Sikh Attire & More | Timeline of Fugitive's Hide & Seek With Police

In a massive win for the Punjab Police, fugitive and radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from the Moga district on Sunday morning. The arrest was the result of an over a month-long crackdown against the pro-Khalistani leader. Surely, it was not easy to finally nab Amritpal, who used several tactics like changing his attire, hiding away at a Gurudwara, and using his key aides to evade being caught.

The police on March 18 had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants’ lawful discharge of duty.

Here’s a timeline of his hide & seek with the police:

Amritpal Escapes Police on March 18 Using Mercedes SUV, Dumps His Phone

The crackdown against Amritpal Singh was kickstarted by the Punjab Police on March 18. As they approached to apprehend him near Jalandhar, he ditched his Mercedes SUV along with his phone to throw cops off his trail.

The police had laid out an elaborate trap that day, waiting for Singh to leave his village Jallupur Khera on the way to Jalandhar where he was to participate in a couple of programmes. Three SUVs were in his convoy with his Mercedes in the middle.

After reports of a high-speed car chase comprising over 100 police vehicles in the afternoon, the police confirmed that seven close associates of Amritpal Singh were arrested after officials on the Shahkot-Malsian Road intercepted them.

Use of Multiple Vehicles, Ditching Sikh Attire at Gurdwara

On March 21, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Brezza car, in which Amritpal Singh fled, has been recovered by the police. “Amritpal along with three others went to a gurdwara in Mangal Ambian village (in Jalandhar district) in Brezza car. Amritpal then changed his outfit and wore a shirt and trouser. Amritpal along with three others escaped on bikes. Three people who went to the gurdwara in Breeza car with Amritpal have been arrested while those persons who fled with him on bikes are yet to be arrested. Breeza car has been recovered from one Manpreet Singh,” Gill said.

The IGP said the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against Amritpal Singh. “A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him on March 18. Police is working as per law. People have suspicions, but the prime accused (Amritpal Singh) has not been arrested yet. As soon as the arrest is made, we will inform you.”

Amritpal Singh Seen On CCTV Fleeing in SUV in Punjab

On March 21, pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was seen in a car crossing a toll plaza. A CCTV footage exclusively accessed by CNN-News18 showed Amritpal sitting in front of a car bearing the registration number of Punjab.

The CCTV footage was from a toll booth between Mehatpur and Shahkot in Jalandhar on Saturday when Amritpal was trying to flee amid a police crackdown.

#BreakingNews: Exclusive CCTV footage of the car in which Amritpal Singh fled has now been accessed by CNN-News18@_anshuls shares more detailsJoin the broadcast with @ridhimb | #AmritpalSingh #WarisPunjabDe #Punjab pic.twitter.com/s0b4IGkpAY — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 21, 2023

Changing His Location Every 12 Hrs, Haryana Woman Hides Amritpal & Papalpreet

Around the end of March, Punjab Police prepared a list of Amritpal’s close associates across North India, who might be helping him escape. Old friends, including a reporter, were among those who are helping Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh dodge central intelligence agencies and police of several states since almost a week. The sources said very few supporters were aware of Singh’s exact location and he was forced to change his hiding spot every 12 hours.

On March 23, Punjab Police nabbed Baljit Kaur, woman who harbored the radical preacher and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Haryana’s Shahabad on Sunday. She was allegedly in touch with Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh. Kaur told the police that Singh came to her home in the Kurukshetra district with Papalpreet on a scooter. Kaur also said that Amritpal had changed his clothes and was wearing a turban. He also fixed his mustache.

India Tells Nepal to Stop Amritpal From Fleeing

On March 28, news reports said Amritpal Singh had most likely crossed into Nepal. In a letter accessed by CNN-News18, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu had urged the Nepalese government to prevent the escape of Amritpal to a third country. “Amritpal Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,” reads the letter dated March 25. The embassy had sent a letter to the Department of Consular Services, requesting the arrest of Singh if he tries to flee Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake documents.

Punjab Police Arrest Amritpal Singh’s Close Aide Papalpreet from Amritsar

On April 10, pro-Khalistani leader and radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s close aide Papalpreet was arrested from Amritsar, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence special Cell.

Both Amritpal and Papalpreet were recently spotted in the latest pictures that went viral on social media. Both appeared relaxed, with Amritpal Singh seen wearing a jacket, a maroon turban and sunglasses and holding a beverage can. Papalpreet is said to be Amritpal Singh’s mentor. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, reports earlier said.

Fugitive Amritpal Singh Seen in Rajasthan Near Pakistan Border

On April 13, Amritpal Singh was spotted in Rajasthan near the Pakistan border. Sources in the Rajasthan Police told CNN-News18 that Singh was seen in Hanumangarh district which shares borders with Muktsar and Fazilka in Punjab. “A team of Punjab Police was also present. We cordoned the house where he was staying but he managed to escape. While Rajasthan Police earlier said he wasn’t at the location, an SHO said he wasn’t sure of who Singh was but he had seen a 6-feet-tall, fair outsider, dressed in the robes of a ‘nihang’ at the house,” the source said.

Singh was staying at the home of a man identified as Hardeep who was his former gunman and also part of his close coterie. Also, his house was very close to Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo.

Amritpal Singh Finally Arrested From Moga on April 23

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday, police said. “The Punjab Police have arrested him," a senior police official told PTI. The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathizer.

Nine of Amritpal’s aides — Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla — have been lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and charged under the stringent National Security Act.

