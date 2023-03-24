Amritpal Singh Changing His Location Every 12 Hrs to Dodge Cops, Reporter Among Old Friends Helping Fugitive

Old friends, including a reporter, are among those who are helping Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh dodge central intelligence agencies and police of several states since almost a week.

According to sources, Punjab Police have prepared a list of Singh’s supporters spread across North India, including in Delhi, where his aides have been identified and are under the scanner.

It is likely that Singh may hide in Delhi, apart from Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh. However, agencies are unable to track his exact location due to frequent changes to his mobile and it is suspected that he is using an old feature phone.

The sources said very few supporters are aware of Singh’s exact location and he is forced to change his hiding spot every 12 hours.

The Khalistan sympathiser’s aides who have been arrested told the police that they were unable to track his journey and were only aware of his stay. They were asked to accommodate Singh but no other details were shared with them.

According to an intelligence official, Singh’s local support who has been extending him all help is a small-time reporter identified as Papalpreet. Sources said Papalpreet took Singh from Punjab and dropped him in Haryana, also arranging his stay in Baljit Kaur’s house in Kurukshetra. Punjab Police have spotted the reporter with Singh several times.

Punjab Police have also picked up Singh’s old insurance agent from Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area.

Agencies suspect that Singh may have moved to Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh and the local police of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh have been alerted.

Meanwhile, central agencies are busy tracking the fugitive’s decade-old movements to Thailand.

Singh, along with his aide Daljit Singh Kalsi, visited Thailand 18 times in 13 years, intelligence officials have said.

The immigration bureau, which comes under the Intelligence Bureau (IB), tracked his journey to Thailand, sources told News18. Agencies have said an investigation is needed to ascertain whether Singh was involved in some kind of prostitution or if his multiple visits were because of his personal relationships.

Read all the Latest India News here