CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ram Navami ClashesSuresh RainaCovid CasesISROData Theft
Home » India » Amritpal Singh Crackdown: CCTV Footage 'Gone Missing' From Pilibhit Gurdwara as Security Team Arrives
1-MIN READ

Amritpal Singh Crackdown: CCTV Footage 'Gone Missing' From Pilibhit Gurdwara as Security Team Arrives

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 08:37 IST

Pilibhit, India

A picture of Amritpal Singh (right) and his associate Papalpreet Singh doing rounds on the social media. Despite a high alert and vigil on the India-Nepal border, Singh managed to escape from the country and the agencies believe the ISI has orchestrated it. (Photo: News18)

A picture of Amritpal Singh (right) and his associate Papalpreet Singh doing rounds on the social media. Despite a high alert and vigil on the India-Nepal border, Singh managed to escape from the country and the agencies believe the ISI has orchestrated it. (Photo: News18)

Punjab Police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ last month

In the latest development related to the police crackdown against fugitive and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, a team of security agents on Sunday said that the CCTV footage had “gone missing" from the Mohanpur Gurdwara in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. The agents had arrived there from Lucknow on Sunday to collect more information on the absconding Waris Punjab De leader and Papalpreet Singh.

Papalpreet Singh is considered one of Amritpal Singh’s mentors who had been advising him on various issues. Upon reaching Pilibhit, the police team found that CCTV footage up to the evening of March 25 at the gurdwara was missing, a Times of India report said.

Joga Singh, a kar-sevak at the gurdwara, was arrested on March 30 after the recovery of an abandoned vehicle found near Phagwara in Punjab on March 28. Police had arrested the driver Gurwant Singh.

Last month, Punjab Police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

RELATED NEWS

According to the security team, “surveillance cameras resumed recording from March 26. In the footage recorded after that date, the vehicle, registered in the name of chief Jathedar of Badhpura gurdwara in Pilibhit, was seen parked inside the gurdwara compound," an officer said. Joga and

Joga, the gurdwara kar-sevak is suspected to have assisted Amritpal in reaching Punjab in the same car from Pilibhit.

Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage has surfaced on social media purportedly showing Papalpreet Singh, in a “dera" in a village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur even as police continued their search for them in the district on Saturday.

The footage is said to be of March 29, a day after a team of the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police chased an Innova vehicle from Phagwara after it suspected that fugitive Amritpal Singh and his aide could be travelling in it.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. Amritpal Singh
first published:April 03, 2023, 08:37 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 08:37 IST