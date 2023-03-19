Amritpal Singh Crackdown | Parallel Co-op Underway in Assam; Khalistani Leader's 4 Top Aids Lodged in Dibrughar Jail

In a coordinated action between the Centre, Punjab, and Assam governments against Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, four his top aides who were arrested in Punjab, have been flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh on Sunday by a special aircraft. The four arrested members of an outfit headed by Amritpal Singh are currently kept in Dibrugarh central jail, according to officials.

As per the police, all four were flown to Dibrugarh by a Special Air Force aircraft. They were accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the IG Jail.

They were received at Mohanbari Airport by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh under tight security.

The reason behind Amritpal Singh’s aides’ transit to Assam is still unknown. The police are not willing to divulge any details as of now. The Dibrugarh Police is likely to address the media later in the day.

The highly unusual development came a day after the Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against the radical Sikh preacher, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit headed by him.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had discussed the plan to arrest Amritpal Singh with Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting on March 2, NDTV reported quoting sources.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is still on to nab radical the absconding Sikh preacher. “He is now a fugitive and we are looking for him and we will soon arrest him," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal told reporters near Nakodar in Jalandhar late Saturday night.

Chahal said six to seven gunmen of Amritpal Singh have been arrested.

Furthermore, the father of Amritpal Singh, who is still on the run, has also been detained for questioning by police. There’s a massive deployment of police and paramilitary forces outside his village, Jallupur Khaira, in Amritsar to prevent any law and order situation.

Security has also been beefed up on Himachal Pradesh borders with Punjab in view of a crackdown against Amritpal Singh. Strict vigil is being kept with checking of all suspicious looking vehicles on every check post along Nangal and Gagret, said Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur.

The Una Police has barricaded several places and deployed its personnel in heavy numbers at Bathari, Marwari, Santoshgarh, and Mehatpur on the Himachal-Punjab border.

Thakur appealed to the people to remain calm and peaceful and if they spot any unwanted elements in their areas report them to police.

(With inputs from agencies)

