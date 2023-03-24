Amritpal Crackdown: Punjab Cops to Release People With Minimum Role in Fugitive's Crimes

In the latest development on the ongoing crackdown against radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police has decided to release persons who had a minimum role in his criminal activities. Police said that at least 44 persons would be released soon, who were arrested in the operation against Amritpal Singh.

Earlier on Thursday, Police had arrested one Tejinder Singh Gill, said to be a close aide of the pro-Khalistani leader, who was also a member of Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF). During the investigation, he revealed that all members of the AKF were assigned belt numbers like AKF 3, AKF 56 and were given martial and weapon training, including firing practice.

Punjab Police have decided to release those persons who have a minimum role or were just following #AmritpalSingh on religious sentiments only, tells ADGP Law & Order pic.twitter.com/8ukTAbpNS7— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 24, 2023

The notification released by police on Friday said that after the release of 44 persons, more persons will minimum role will be released subsequently. “CM Punjab has given clear instructions to not harass any innocent persons during the operation," it read.

Fugitive Amritpal Singh addressed five gatherings in 10 days across Punjab, inciting hundreds of Sikhs to get ready for the “ultimate sacrifice" for the cause, before the police crackdown on his outfit earlier this month, officials said on Friday.

The radical preacher’s activities showed his methodical efforts to disturb peace in the state, they claimed.

During his speeches and sermons, he coaxed at least 1,000 people to remain prepared to make the “ultimate sacrifice" and alleged that the government was leaving no stone unturned in its quest to disarm Sikhs by revoking their weapons licences, a PTI report said.

Amritpal Singh, who took over as ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief after its founder actor-activist Deep Sindhu’s death last year, is on the run after police launched a massive crackdown on March 18 in the state and arrested several of his supporters.

