Amritpal Singh Ditches Traditional Outfit, Spotted Donning Jacket & Sunglasses in New Clip | WATCH

Since the Punjab Police launched a manhunt for Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, several videos of him have made the rounds. In the latest video that has gone viral on social media, Amritpal is spotted wearing a jacket and trousers, ditching his traditional attire.

In CCTV footage accessed by CNN-News18, Amritpal is caught on camera walking down a street, talking on the phone. He was spotted wearing a brown jacket and matching trousers. He topped off his look with a pair of sunglasses.

The footage reportedly dates back to March 20 and was captured in Punjab’s Patiala. Reports suggest that Amritpal initially fled Jalandhar and took shelter in Ludhiana before being spotted in Patiala five days ago. Amritpal is said to have fled to Ludhiana from there.

On Saturday, Delhi Police were put on high alert after sources in Punjab police told CNN-News18 that there are inputs that Amritpal Singh reached Delhi. They also said that there was a video that showed him at Delhi’s ISBT station.

Inter-state Manhunt

Last week, the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal Singh who has been on the run since. Punjab Police said efforts were on to nab the fugitive. He has been accused of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement, and creating disharmony.

Several states are assisting the Punjab Police in searching for Amritpal Singh. Police officials across north India have been alerted.

Punjab Police on Friday said they released 44 people taken into preventive custody during a crackdown on pro-Khalistan preachers and handed them over to their families.

A total of 207 people were taken into custody for allegedly disturbing peace and harmony. Of them, 30 were involved in major criminal activities and the remaining were in preventive custody, police said.

Amritpal Singh is the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ - a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in an accident last year. Singh rose to prominence recently after he and his supporters raided a police station last month, armed with swords and guns.

