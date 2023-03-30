CHANGE LANGUAGE
Not Afraid of Jail, Haven’t Made Any Demand for Arrest: Amritpal Singh in Purported Audio Clip

March 30, 2023

New Delhi, India

Earlier this month, the police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. (Image: News18/File)

The radical preacher appealed to the (Akal Takht) Jathedar to call upon Sarbat Khalsa and “give proof of being the Jathedar”

Days after fugitive Amritpal Singh called for a mass mobilisation of Sikhs in a video, a purported audio clip emerged where the Khalistan sympathiser was heard saying that he has not made any demand for his arrest. 

In the audio, the authenticity of which cannot be verified, Amritpal said he is not afraid of going to jail.

“I have not made any demand for arrest. I don’t have any demand from the government. I “am not afraid of going to jail.” 

The radical preacher appealed to the (Akal Takht) Jathedar to call upon Sarbat Khalsa and “give proof of being the Jathedar”.

Meanwhile, Paramilitary personnel deployed in Marnaian Khurd village in Hoshiarpur district as searches are underway to nab the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief who is on the run. A drone is being used to monitor the area.

Earlier this month, the police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

In the video, the fugitive Khalistan sympathiser said that he has managed to escape from the cops and “was fine and in high spirits".

The radical preacher can be heard saying, “The manner in which the government has taken steps to arrest my aides and sent them to jail is very wrong. The entire Khalsa community must come together to address the issue that our community is facing. The community at this point is aware of the problems and why we need an independent Punjab. I appeal to the highest Sikh bodies (Sarbat Khalsa) to discuss this issue on all platforms possible."

The Amritsar Rural Police on Wednesday reportedly issued a ‘hue and cry’ notice against the Waris Punjab De chief.

A ‘hue and cry’ notice is a process by which bystanders are summoned to assist in the apprehension of a criminal who has been witnessed in the act of committing a crime.

According to Hindustan Times, “Amritpal Singh Sandhu son or Tarsem Singh, resident of Jallupur Khera, Police Station Khilchian, Amritsar is wanted by the police of District Amritsar (Rural) Punjab," the notice reads.

The notice also described Amritpal Singh as “Height - around 6 feet tall, complexion – fair wheatish,” it said. Several contact numbers were provided in the notice through which people could get in touch with Punjab police officials in case of any leads.

  1. Amritpal Singh
March 30, 2023
last updated:March 30, 2023, 18:35 IST