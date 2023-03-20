Amritpal Singh News LIVE: Punjab Police's Search Op Enters Day 3 Amid Claims Of Illegal Custody; Khalistani Leader's Uncle, Driver Surrender

Live now
March 20, 2023, 08:42 IST
New Delhi, India
Amritpal Singh News LIVE Updates: While Punjab Police maintains that Khalistani sympathiser and leader gave them the slip during a car chase in Jalandhar district on Saturday, Punjab and Haryana High Court has, however, asked the state government to respond on Tuesday to a habeas corpus petition which claiming that the preacher is already in illegal police custody and should be released.
In another major development in the quest for Amritpal Singh, his uncle and driver have reportedly surrendered before the Punjab Police. Read More
Amritpal Singh was reportedly trying to raise his own army, called the the Anandpur Khalsa Force (AKF), on the lines of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and a human bomb squad, as per Hindustan Times.
The Punjab police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal Singh. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.
Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.
The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said.
The UK government was not prompt in its actions despite being given advanced warning that miscreants from the pro-Khalistan separatist groups would convene outside the Indian High Commission in London.
People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that even though the local police were alerted about the developments a day before, the authorities did not send a police party.
The people mentioned above said at least 13 to 14 individuals came and started the protests. These individuals were later identified as students in local colleges. READ MORE
India summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi on Sunday late evening to lodge a “strong protest” after some pro-Khalistani groups replaced the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.
The incident comes against the backdrop of the police crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides. Singh, a self-styled radical preacher, has been on the run since the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Saturday and arrested 78 members of his outfit, ‘Waris Punjab De’.
Protesting against the police action, some pro-Khalistani groups replaced the Tricolour with the Khalistani flag at the Indian High Commission earlier in the day. In videos that were shared on social media, the groups could be heard raising ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans, along with slogans slamming the Indian government. They also waved Amritpal Singh’s poster, voicing their support for him. READ MORE
Police stuck to their version that the “Waris Punjab De” chief gave them the slip during a car chase in Jalandhar district on Saturday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state government to respond on Tuesday to a habeas corpus petition, claiming that the preacher is already in illegal police custody and should be released.
Justice NS Shekhawat held the hearing at his home-office as the courts were closed.
Police has maintained that Amritpal Singh managed to escape police on Saturday, when the crackdown against the group ‘Waris Punjab De’ began. They have slapped fresh FIRs against the Khalistan sympathiser and his supporters.
The Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Monday noon.
The official order, which exempted banking services, said this was to “prevent any incitement to violence and any disturbance of peace and public order”.
Punjab Police arrested 34 more people in connection with its manhunt for Amritpal Singh, taking the total of arrests to 112.
Flag marches by district police and Paramilitary Forces companies led personally by SSP & CP were held all over the state on Sunday as security was tightened to track down Amritpal Singh.
An abandoned ISUZU vehicle was recovered from Salina village in Punjab’s Jalandhar Rural, which the police said was used by “fugitive” Amritpal Singh while police were on chase.
A 315 bore rifle along with 57 live cartridges, a sword and a walkie-talkie set were recovered from the abandoned vehicle, police said, adding that the vehicle is owned by Manpreet Singh of village Anokharwal, SBS Nagar, who has been arrested.
Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief’s aides have been claiming that he is already in punjab’s police illegal custody. Waris Punjab De’s legal advisor Imaan Singh Khara claimed that the Amritpal Singh has been arrested at Shahkot Police Station. The Advocate also alleged that the police wants to kill Singh in a “fake encounter”. Imaan Singh Khara has filed the Habeas Corpus writ petition over the same.
Security has been tightened at Amritpal’s native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar, where his father Tarsem Singh said his son may have already been detained by police.
After a dramatic car chase on Saturday to nab ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, Police says that the manhunt is still on for the Khalistani leader who managed to escape the cops.
“He faces a threat to life,” the fugitive’s father said. “There is no information since yesterday. We feel he has already been detained.” Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh is still absconding.
Meanwhile, Punjab Police tightened security across the state, conducted flag marches on Sunday in its hunt for Amritpal Singh, arrested 34 more supporters and shifted four men in custody to a jail in far-off Assam. Police recovered a second vehicle in the case, an abandoned pick-up with a gun, a sword and several cartridges in Jalandhar district’s Salema village and said it appeared to be a part of Amritpal Singh’s cavalcade.
