Amritpal Singh News LIVE: Punjab Police's Search Op Enters Day 3 Amid Claims Of Illegal Custody; Khalistani Leader's Uncle, Driver Surrender

Amritpal Singh News LIVE Updates: While Punjab Police maintains that Khalistani sympathiser and leader gave them the slip during a car chase in Jalandhar district on Saturday, Punjab and Haryana High Court has, however, asked the state government to respond on Tuesday to a habeas corpus petition which claiming that the preacher is already in illegal police custody and should be released.

In another major development in the quest for Amritpal Singh, his uncle and driver have reportedly surrendered before the Punjab Police. Read More