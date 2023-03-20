Fugitive Amritpal Singh Was Trying to Form Militia ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’; Police Suspect ISI Involvement

Punjab Police on Monday said fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was trying to form a militia called ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’ and pointed out it has a very strong suspicion that the Waris Punjab De chief is being funded by Pakistan’s ISI.

The police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, IGP Punjab Sukhchain Singh Gill said police recovered the bulletproof jackets and rifles and the gate of Amritpal Singh’s house had AKF written on them.

“The bulletproof jackets and rifles that have been recovered and the gate (of the house) of the chief (Amritpal Singh) had AKF written on them. There was an attempt to form a Jathebandi called ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’,” Gill said, as reported by ANI.

“We have a very strong suspicion of an ISI angle, based on the facts and circumstances that have come to light so far. We also have a very strong suspicion of foreign funding. Going by the circumstances, it seems that ISI is involved and there is foreign funding as well,” he added.

The IGP pointed out that there is peace in the state and the situation is stable. “There is no law and order situation…Particular action was taken against a few elements of ‘Waris Punjab De’ against whom six criminal cases are registered,” he added.

The police said so far 114 elements attempted to disturb peace and harmony. “They have been rounded up and arrested. 78 of them were arrested on the first day, 34 on day 2 and two others were arrested last night. 10 weapons recovered.”

Gill said the National Security Act has been invoked against four detenues — Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri’ Bajeke, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. “One more detainee, Harjeet Singh - the uncle of Amritpal Singh is en route Dibrugarh. He is being taken there.”

