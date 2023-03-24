CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal SinghEarthquakeTuberculosis DayMumbai NewsSupreme Court
Home » India » Amritpal Singh Wanted to Create LeT-Like Local Militia, Reveal Arrested Aides | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

Amritpal Singh Wanted to Create LeT-Like Local Militia, Reveal Arrested Aides | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Amritpal Singh had managed to escape the Punjab Police dragnet last week when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. (Reuters/File)

Amritpal Singh had managed to escape the Punjab Police dragnet last week when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. (Reuters/File)

Punjab Police also revealed that some sensitive material recovered from an associate of Amritpal Singh indicates that they were involved in "anti-national" activities and were receiving support from across the border in Pakistan

The arrested aides of Khalistani sympathiser and self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh have told investigators that the Waris Punjab De leader head wanted to create a local militia “along the lines of the Lashkar-e-Taiba”.

Interrogation details accessed by CNN-News18 further reveal that Amritpal Singh had created the Anandpur Khalsa Force (AKF) in pursuit of that purpose.

The logo of AKF depicts two AK rifles, similar to the flags used by banned terrorist outfits like BKI, KLF and KCF. Each member of this militia group reportedly had a squad number. Arrested associated Harpreet Singh carried the squad number AKF06, sources said.

Sources added that a roll call was also conducted regularly in which the members answered using their AKF squad number.

RELATED NEWS

The idea was to create a terrorist cadre in the name of religion and use force for extortion, land grabbing and solving disputes, said sources. His associates reportedly revealed that this was an easy way of making money and that they used religion as a shield.

Punjab Police also revealed that some sensitive material recovered from an associate of Amritpal Singh indicates that they were involved in “anti-national" activities and were receiving support from across the border in Pakistan.

Authorities had last week suspended internet and SMS services in the state following the police crackdown against elements of Waris Punjab De, headed by Amritpal Singh.

Singh himself, however, gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. Police have said that efforts were on to nab the fugitive preacher.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. Amritpal Singh
  2. Khalistan
  3. punjab
  4. waris punjab de
first published:March 24, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 13:42 IST